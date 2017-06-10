ICTSI to expand Georgia subsidiary

Listed port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) said that its subsidiary Batumi International Container Terminal (BICT) on the Black Sea coast in Georgia will increase its annual capacity to 200,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) from its current 150,000.

“BICT looks to increase its annual capacity to 200,000 TEUs; add another 100 metric-ton capacity mobile harbor crane; double the number of reach stackers to eight; increase its empty handlers to four; and deepen its controlling depth to 12 meters,” the ICSTI said on a statement.

According to ICTSI Europe, Middle East and Africa Business Development Director Jacob Gulmann, the threat facing Georgia’s role as a logistics corridor pushed their company to expand.

Since 2014, Georgian ports have experienced a decline in container throughput due to economic weakness and the re-emergence of Iran.

“In order to rebuild volume, Georgian ports would have to improve their services and connectivity to the hinterland,” ICTSI said in a statement.

“The emergence of Iran and other West Asian ports prompted BICT to take action and expand for us to be able to compete and be at par with the best ports in the world,” Gulman explained.

ICTSI also said that more than 800 kilometers of road network and rail construction projects, estimated at about $3.5 billion, are currently in place in Georgia.

“With these road construction projects and terminal equipment acquisitions, we feel it can help us serve our clients better and be able to grow and expand our business in Georgia,” Gulman said.