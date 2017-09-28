ICTSI gets $75K ‘bonus’ for port energy efficiency

PORTS operator International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) said on Wednesday that it would be getting a financial bonus worth up to $75,000 after its container terminal in Poland was awarded White Certificates for having modernized the terminal’s lighting system, resulting in significant energy savings.

“Baltic Container Terminal, ICTSI’s container terminal in the Port of Gdynia, Poland, has successfully modernized its lightning systems, and as a result received the prestigious White Certificates that may be traded on Poland’s Energy Exchange, delivering what amounts to a financial bonus,” ICTSI said in a statement.

White Certificates are granted property rights and are awarded by the president of Poland’s Energy Regulatory Office for Energy Efficiency Improvement.

According to ICTSI, the modernization of the lighting systems at BCT was completed in late 2016 at a total cost of $115,000. It involved replacing 396 luminaires with 132 energy-saving LED systems, resulting in significant energy savings.

“The modernized lighting system now in use does not only promote energy efficiency but also greater health and safety in the workplace as well as enhanced operational efficiency,” BCT Chief Executive Officer Krzysztof Szymborski said.

The White Certificates can be traded or sold until 2020, ICTSI said.