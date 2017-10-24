ICTSI to invest additional $100M to expand Basra Terminal Iraq

LISTED port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) announced on Monday that it was spending $100 million to expand its port business in Iraq.

Advertisements

ICTSI said it has signed an expansion agreement with the General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) and Basra Mas for the development of Basra Gateway Terminal (BGT) at the Port of Umm Qasr, Iraq.

The $100-million expansion will be the second major development phase of BGT and will involve increasing the container handling facility from 600,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) to 1.2 million TEUs in 18 months.

“This increase will be achieved by developing two new berths, Berths 25 and 26, and incorporating a 20-hectare yard area,” ICTSI said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

“The berths will be configured and equipped with quay and landside container handling systems, and will be able to handle container vessels of up to 10,000 TEUs,” ICTSI added.