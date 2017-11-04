ICTSI lauds Subic port waiver of $200 fee for shippers

INTERNATIONAL Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) said on Friday that the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority’s move to waive the $200 accreditation fee among businesses in the Freeport Zone would further position Subic as the country’s key logistics hub.

ICTSI operates Subic Bay International Terminal Corp. (SBITC), which is located in the Freeport.

“We support and laud this SBMA initiative of waiving the Freeport’s accreditation fee. Not only will this foster brisk business in Subic, it will further position Subic as a key logistics hub in the country with new logistics firms expected to hold their offices and operations in the Freeport,” SBITC general manager Robert Locsin said in a statement.

SBMA waived the accreditation fee for the first 80 new business entrants and first 20 accredited entities for renewal for as long as these firms guarantee to bring in at least one container within a month from filing of application or renewal for SBMA’s accreditation certificate. The waiver is effective from October 18 until December 31, 2017.

The move is in line with SBMA’s 10-point agenda to further support small and medium enterprises, as well as supply chain businesses in the Freeport.

Recently, SBITC launched a 150-TEU [twenty-foot equivalent unit] container barge service connecting Subic to the ports of Cebu and Cagayan de Oro, in partnership with Cebu Sea Charterers Inc.

“This barge service will make trade more efficient, and opens more opportunities for shippers located outside of Luzon to connect to more global destinations and providers through Subic. We are made up thousands of islands, of which only a few are accessible for the global destinations. Imagine the export potential of our country if we are able to maximize the vessel connectivity in SBITC, light vessel traffic in Subic, and the berth flexibility of light craft transport in untapped islands,” Locsin said.