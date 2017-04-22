ICTSI launches Cavite barge terminal project

The development of the country’s first roll-on roll-off container barge terminal was launched in Tanza, Cavite by the Cavite Gateway Terminal (CGT) on Friday, in partnership with the Department of Transportation.

CGT is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the International Container Terminal Services, Inc.

“In line with the DoTr’s national transport plan, CGT will facilitate off-the-roads seaborne transport of containers between the Port of Manila and Cavite and service industrial locators in Cavite area,” ICTSI said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The transport sector plans to utilize nautical highways more efficiently for the movement of goods.

According to ICTSI, the $30-million barge terminal has an annual capacity of 115,000 TEUs, which is equivalent to 140,000 fewer truck trips on city roads each year.

“The terminal will be integrated with other major Luzon port facilities for more cost-effective and time-bound access to the Cavite market,” ICTSI said.