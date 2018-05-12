ICTSI net income dips 15% to $44.1M

PORT operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) said net income in the first quarter of this year fell 15 percent to $44.1 million from last year’s $51.7 million due to drag from new terminals.

However, it said gross revenues from port operations rose 9 percent to $325.4 million from $297.2 million in the first quarter of 2017.

ICTSI said it handled a consolidated volume of 2.32 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo, up 2 percent from the same quarter of last year, amid brisk global trade activities.

“The increase in volume was primarily due to continuous improvement in global trade activities particularly in the emerging markets, continuing ramp-up at ICTSI Iraq and ICTSI Democratic Republic of Congo, and contributions from Victoria Container Terminal and South Pacific International Container Terminal Limited, the company’s new terminals in Melbourne, Australia and Lae, Papua New Guinea respectively,” ICTSI said in a statement.

“The increase was tapered by the volume decline in Guayaquil, Ecuador and Karachi, Pakistan. Organically, consolidated volume growth was flat,” it added

Consolidated cash operating expenses rose 24 percent to $129.1 million in the first three months compared with $103.9 million last year.

“The increase in cash operating expenses was mainly driven by cost contribution of new terminals in Australia and Papua New Guinea, higher fuel consumption and external yard rental as a result of increase in volume, increase in price of fuel and power rate at certain terminals, and unfavorable translation impact of Mexican Peso expenses at CMSA,” ICTSI said.

However, the increase was partially tapered by cost optimization measures implemented and the favorable translation impact of Philippine Peso expenses at Philippine terminals, it added.

Capital expenditures, excluding capitalized borrowing costs for the first quarter of 2018, amounted to $68 million, or approximately 18 percent of the $380-million capital expenditure budget for full-year 2018.

According to ICTSI, this budget is mainly allocated for capacity expansion in its terminal operations in Manila, Mexico and Iraq; continuing rehabilitation and development of the container terminal in Honduras; procurement of additional equipment and minor infrastructure works in its newly acquired terminal operations in Papua New Guinea; and the completion of its new barge terminal project in Cavite City, Philippines.