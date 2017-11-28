ICTSI Philippine Kiteboarding Tour takes off in Bacolod

The ICTSI Philippine Kite­boarding Tour will open its fifth season on Friday.

Philippine Kiteboarding Association (PKA) President Jay Ortiz said he is expecting huge action in the tilt to be held in Lakawon, Island in Bacolod.

“We are expecting around 70 participants in the first stop – local and international participants. At the same time, this is our fifth year and we are shifting our focus on our youth in their training to qualify in the Youth Olympic race,” said Ortiz on Tuesday at the Mango Tree restaurant in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

“Since Season 1, we have been promoting kiteboarding all over the country and we are developing some local talents for regional and international competitions. But in Season 5, we want to focus on the Youth Olympic Games (YOG). So, all the six players that I mentioned for YOG qualifying will also compete there,” Ortiz is pertaining to national kiteboarding athletes Frean Yetyet, Mark Prevot, Mark Magliquian, Remel Rentillo, Warner Janoya and Christian Tio.

The YOG will be held from October 6 to 18 in Buenos Aires in Argentina.

After Lakawon Island, the Tour will go to Bantayan Island, Cebu on January 5 to 7, 2018, then Boracay Island on February 9 to 11, and finally in Cagbalete Island on March 2 to 4.