ICTSI revenues hit $1.24B in 2017

INTERNATIONAL Container Terminal Services Inc (INCTSI) said Wednesday that revenues from port operations grew 10 percent to $1.24 billion in 2017, from $1.13 billion in 2016, due mainly to strong results from terminals in Iraq, Mexico, Honduras, Madagascar, China, Poland and Brazil.

Net income attributable to equity holders was up by one percent to $182.1 million from $180 million in the previous year.

“The increase in net income was mainly due to the continuing ramp-up at the company’s new terminal in Matadi, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC); strong operating results from the terminals in Iraq, Mexico, Honduras, Madagascar, China, Poland and Brazil; and the gain related to the termination of the sub-concession agreement in Lagos, Nigeria,” the port operator said in a statement.

“The increase, however, was tapered by higher interest and financing charges, higher depreciation and amortization expenses, start-up costs at the company’s terminal in Melbourne, Australia, and increase in the company’s share in the net loss at Sociedad Puerto Industrial Aguadulce S.A. (SPIA), its joint venture container terminal project with PSA International Pte Ltd. (PSA) in Buenaventura, Colombia,” it added.

ICTSI recorded a consolidated volume of 9.15 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2017, 5 percent higher than the 8.69 million TEUs in 2016.

Consolidated cash operating expenses rose 13 percent to $475.9 million in 2017 from $419.6 million in 2016.

“The increase in cash operating expenses was mainly due to the cost contribution of the new terminal operations in Matadi, DRC and Melbourne, Australia, higher throughput, increase in fuel prices and power rates at certain terminals, and unfavorable translation impact of the BRL [Brazilian real, the currency of Brazil] appreciation in Suape, Brazil,” ICTSI said.

“The increase was tapered by the additional benefits of the on-going group-wide cost optimization initiatives and the favorable translation impact of Philippine Peso denominated expenses at the various terminals in the Philippines,” it added.