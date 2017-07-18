ICTSI sees brisker business for Laguna dry port

The International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) said on Monday that it is gearing up for brisker business for its dry port in Laguna after the Bureau of Customs issued interim operational guidelines recently.

“These guidelines will give us a headway in priming the dry port for container volumes in the coming months,” ICTSI senior vice president and head of the Asia Pacific region Christian Gonzales said in a statement, referring to the Laguna Gateway Inland Container Terminal (LGICT).

Last month, Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon issued Customs Memorandum Order No. 12-2017 which provides guidelines on clearance procedures for import and export containers at the LGICT.

The memo was issued pending the approval of a customs administrative order on accredited customs facilities and warehouses.

LGICT is part of ICTSI’s short-to-medium term plan to expand its flagship Manila International Container Terminal (MICT).

“We are about to complete the building of a one-stop-shop that will house BoC and Philippine Economic Zone Authority offices. In the near future, we will commission rubber tired gantries in the container yard, construct container freight stations and warehouses, and at the soonest time possible, revive freight rail services between Laguna and the Port of Manila,” Gonzales said.

This will benefit businessmen of Southern Luzon as it will improve economies of scale and optimize costs as it provides efficient and seamless movement of goods, he added.

LGICT is designed to accelerate trade facilitation in the CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) region. The 21-hectare shipyard has a capacity of 250,000 TEUs (20-foot equivalent unit) annually.

It also has an allocated five hectares of yard space as customs area which can accommodate 5000 TEUs at one time.