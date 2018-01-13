UP ICW calls for submissions to journal

The University of the Philippines (UP) Institute of Creative Writing (ICW) is now accepting submissions to the 12th issue of Likhaan: The Journal of Contemporary Philippine Literature.

The Philippines’ leading literary peer-reviewed journal, Likhaan is published annually with funding from UP. It features the best of new and unpublished Philippine writing in English and Filipino. Submissions to the journal undergo a strict pre-screening and double-blind refereeing process by both the editors and a panel of referees composed of eminent writers and critics from within and outside UP.

Award-winning writer Eugene Y. Evasco will be the issue editor.

For its 12th issue, Likhaan will accept submissions in the following genres, in both English and Filipino:

• Short stories between 12 and 30 pages, double-spaced, in 12 points Times Roman, New York, Palatino, Book Antique, Arial or similar fonts. A suite of short prose pieces will be considered.

• A suite of four to seven poems, out of which the editors might choose three to five. Long poems will be considered in lieu of a suite.

• Essays—literary and personal, including memoirs and profiles; and critical or scholarly—subject to the same length limitations as short stories (see above).

• Excerpts from graphic novels, or full, short graphic stories, for reproduction in black and white on no more than 10 printed pages, 6” x 9.” Excerpts should be accompanied by a synopsis of the full narrative.

All submissions must be original and previously unpublished. They must be accompanied by a cover letter, which includes the author’s contact information, and a biographical sketch of no more than two short paragraphs.

Submissions may be e-mailed to likhaan.journal12@gmail.com, or posted to The Editors, Likhaan Journal 12, Room 3200, Pavillion 3, Palma Hall, UP Diliman.

For submissions sent through e-mail, please use the following subject line and filename format: [Language], [Genre], [Title], [Author’s Last Name]. For example: English, Fiction, “The Life,” Aquino. The attachment should either be a .doc, .docx or .rtf file.

All submissions should be received (whether by e-mail or post) no later than April 30, 2018.

Writers whose work will be accepted for publication will receive a substantial cash payment and a copy of the published journal.

The editors reserve the right to edit any and all materials accepted for publication.

The editors may also solicit or commission special, non-refereed articles for publication outside of the aforementioned genres and categories to enhance the editorial content and balance of the journal.

For inquiries, address these to the managing editor, Isa Lorenzo, at likhaan.journal12@gmail.com.