I’d prefer to stay at Arsenal – Wenger

LONDON: Arsene Wenger has revealed he wants to stay in football management long-term and has indicated for the first time he would like to extend his spell as Arsenal’s manager.

The Frenchman’s future is up in the air, with his contract expiring at the end of the season and events on the pitch exposing him to criticism from supporters.

Wenger said earlier this week he intends to continue working as a manager even if his 21-year reign at the Emirates Stadium comes to an end, but he says his preference would be to remain at Arsenal.

When asked about his future in the game, the 67-year-old told reporters: “If you have a team, maybe you can employ me.

“That’s not a threat. My preference is always to manage Arsenal. I think I have shown that. But I am adult enough to analyse the situation.”

Wenger’s latest low came last Wednesday when Arsenal were crushed 5-1 at Bayern Munich in the Champions League, leaving them on the brink of a seventh successive last-16 exit.

They are also 10 points below leaders Chelsea in the Premier League.

But Wenger believes he still has at least four years left in his managerial career and wants to work for longer than Manchester United’s Alex Ferguson, who was 71 when he retired in 2013.

“Ferguson has some other interests in life,” he said.

“He was older than I am today. He was four years older and retired at 71. I’m 67. Maybe (I’ll manage for) more, or maybe less. I don’t know. Everyone is different.

“I do not want to take anything away from Ferguson. He was an unbelievable manager, but had enough. I’m not at that stage.”

