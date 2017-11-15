Ideal location endears Lumiere Residences to homeseekers and investors

Just a stone’s throw away from “practically everything,” DMCI Homes’ Lumiere Residences has been a hit among home seekers and investors looking for properties that could provide a life of comfort and convenience in the metro.

The East Tower of the three-tower development on the corner of Pasig Boulevard and Shaw Boulevard was marked ready for occupancy (RFO) late September and home seekers and investors alike were elated to accept their units one year ahead of the original October 2018 turnover schedule.

Pediatrician Odette Lising, who is among the first batch of unit owners who moved into their new homes last month said she has been looking for a condominium development in the area that is ideal for her family’s everyday needs.

“We wanted to find a place that’s beautiful, modern, and accessible to my place of work, my kids’ school, and practically everything. Also, resort-style because my kids love to swim,” the 43-year-old mother of two boys shares.

Lising and her family have been living in a townhouse near the area but wanted to transfer address for better security.

“We are also looking for exclusivity and security. These are the most important factors for us,” the pediatrician reveal. “That’s why when we saw in other DMCI Homes properties that they are strict with visitors, I thought we’d fit in.”

A fan of DMCI Homes’ earlier developments like Flair Towers, Raya Garden Condominiums, and Dansalan

Garden Condominiums, Lising and her husband, retina specialist Ramil, have long wanted to embrace vertical living, which they think is more suitable for their day-to-day routine.

“Our townhouse is located along the road, so it’s noisy. We wanted a quiet environment. A place that is convenient for the kids,” discloses Lising. “We have everything here, a basketball court and a swimming pool which is the most important for my kids,” related the physician who chose to buy a tandem unit.

“In terms of price, it’s reasonable compared to other condominium developments that we visited. DMCI Homes offers great value for money. So of course we’re happy. We’re excited to live here already.”

Lumiere Residences’ prime location also enticed retired mechanical engineer Luis Ison to invest on a two-bedroom unit.

Ison bought the unit for his daughter, obstetrician- gynecologist Cristina, who intends to use it as her new residence.

Understanding the nature of his daughter’s work, Ison thought the location of Lumiere Residences was perfect for his daughter’s needs.

“A mother patient on her way to deliver a baby is almost always an emergency where her Ob-Gyne doctor must attend to her in time without delay,” Ison says, noting Lumiere Residences’ proximity to ACE Medical Center in Pateros, lying-in clinics in Makati, hospitals in Taguig City, and the soon-to-rise Global East Asia Medical Center.

“The location is excellent. It’s also near commercial areas in Greenhills, SM Megamall, Ortigas Center and the Pasig City Hall,” he added.

Ison had already bought a unit at Lakeview Manors in 2008 from a first owner using his retirement money. He’s been having the place rented to support his and his wife’s retirement needs.

