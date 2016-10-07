Identify senator using cocaine, Duterte dared

SENATORS on Thursday dared Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte to identify the senator who he claimed was using cocaine, so that the 23 other members of the chamber would not be under a cloud of suspicion.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th said the vice mayor should name the cocaine user in the Senate and not resort to a “blind item” and put all senators in a bad light.

“It would be better if he will name the senator because a blind item doesn’t prove anything,” Trillanes said.

Senator Panfilo Lacson also said Vice Mayor Duterte should name the senator to spare others from suspicion.

“He should name him or her immediately, otherwise all of us will be looked upon as a possible suspected cocaine user,” he added.

The President’s son earlier claimed that a senator is a cocaine user. He did not name the senator but said he got the information from a common friend.

Trillanes said the vice mayor may have made the allegation to tarnish the image of the Senate.

Other senators also denied using cocaine and expressed willingness to undergo a drug test.

Senate Majority L eader Vicente Sotto 3rd said senators can submit themselves to a drug test to dispel suspicion.

Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th is also in favor of having all the members of the Senate tested for drugs.

Trillanes however said that if senators will undergo drug test, the Davao vice mayor should also be tested.