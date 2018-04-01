‘Idomeneo’ hits Met Opera in HD

The return of Amadeus Mozart’s first operatic masterpiece, “Idomeneo,” at the Metropolitan Opera of New York in 2017 will soon be experienced by Filipinos as the ever-popular CCP Met Opera in HD series, now on its fifth season, will be screened on April 10 6:30 p.m. at Greenbelt 3 Cinema 3.

Set in Crete, around 1200 BCE, Idomeneo follows the King of Crete who has been fighting on the side of the Greeks in the Trojan War for several years. Prior to his victorious return home, he has sent ahead of him some Trojan captives, including Princess Ilia, daughter of Trojan King Priam. The princess has fallen in love with Idomeneo’s son, Idamante, who has ruled as regent in his father’s absence.

Meanwhile, Princess Elettra, the daughter of Agamemnon who is the commander of the Greeks during the war, has also fallen in love with Idamante. Elettra took refuge in Crete after killing her mother, Clytemnestra, in revenge for her father’s death.

The Met Opera in HD featured production enjoys a superb ensemble including Matthew Polenzani as the king torn by a rash vow; mezzo-soprano Alice Coote in the trouser role of his noble son Idamante; soprano Nadine Sierra as Ilia; and soprano Elza van den Heever as the volatile Elettra, who loves Idamante to the bounds of madness.

The Mozart’s opera has returned to the Met in a classic Jean-Pierre Ponnelle production, conducted by James Levine last year, from March 25 to 29. Jean-Pierre Ponnelle designed the set and costume, while Gil Wechsler took care of the light design. Barbara Willis Sweete directs the Live in HD version, with Eric Owens as Live in HD host.

The CCP Met Opera in HD series features screenings of the latest operatic productions of the Metropolitan Opera of New York through the high-definition digital video technology and Dolby sound recreating the experience of watching an opera production at the Met “live.” It is co-presented by the Cultural Center of the Philippines, the Metropolitan Opera of New York and the Filipinas Opera Society Foundation, Inc., in cooperation with the Ayala Malls Cinemas.