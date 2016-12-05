IED blast wounds 2 in South Cotabato

COTABATO CITY: A land dispute has triggered the detonation of improvised explosive device (IED) in Barangay Koronadal Proper, Polomolok, South Cotabato on Sunday that wounded two persons clan members. Supt. Romeo Galgo Jr, Police Regional Office 12 spokesman, identified the victims as Muksim Adam and his 15 year-old son who was not named. Galgo said the victims’ family was having a long standing land dispute with another family he refused to identify. Responding bomb experts from the Philippine National Police (PNP) found traces of black powder, cut nails and parts of mobile phone which served as triggering device.