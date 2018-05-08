If China deploys missiles, so should we

FIRST, let’s get real. No amount of global protest will make China remove anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles reportedly installed on the three islands it reclaimed in the South China Sea.

Assuming President-for-life Xi Jinping approved deployment, it would be a huge climbdown before the world if he orders them out. That would weaken him in front of 1.38 billion Chinese, and potentially destabilize the country. No way.

And if Xi didn’t actually allow the missiles to be installed or know about them, then we may have a bigger problem: rogue elements of the People’s Liberation Army making major, regionally destabilizing decisions outside Beijing’s control.

That’s highly unlikely. Rather, what’s almost sure is that the Chinese leadership agrees with the PLA that the missiles should be installed on the three islands, despite the international reaction.

Why Beijing put up missiles

So, what pressing factors could have prodded Beijing to arm its man-made islands with ship-sinking and plane-downing projectiles sure to alarm all nations with vessels and aircraft passing the South China Sea?

Of the many reasons, let’s ponder just one: the possibility of war with the United States over the North Korean nuclear missile crisis, or Taiwan’s leanings toward independence.

The latter got a recent boost from a new US law calling for Cabinet-level contacts with the island. That’s an utter no-no for Beijing, which insists that Taipei is a renegade regime not entitled to direct relations with sovereign states.

Plainly, if there may be armed conflict, then China — like the US and any other major power — will take all military measures necessary to defend its security and interests, even if every nation on earth objects.

So, with or without international protests, the PLA has put up missiles to protect the islands and nearby Chinese shipping routes from air and sea threats. Those sea lanes are immensely vital to China, carrying among other essential commodities, four-fifths of its oil imports.

And no less than a US Army-funded study by the RAND think-tank, “War with China: Thinking Through the Unthinkable,” explicitly urged that one war strategy against the PLA should be “cutting off Chinese access to seaborne supplies of oil and liquefied natural gas.”

Now, if a potential adversary has said that it was a good idea to cut off your country’s fuel imports during war, would you deploy missiles, warplanes, and radar jammers on island bases to protect your ships, especially your oil tankers? Absolutely, and no power in the world would stop you.

What makes China even more fearful are the increasing number of potentially hostile ships and planes coming around, with the US Navy’s freedom of navigation operations (fonops) challenging Beijing’s claim over nearly all the South China Sea, as well as the claimed territorial waters up to 12 nautical miles from its reclaimed islets.

Plus: Japan, Australia and India, all part of the US-led Quadrilateral alliance seeking to secure the Indo-Pacific region, have also begun naval sailings in the South China Sea. Recently, China warned Australian warships patrolling the area.

And if the Philippines ever moved ahead to fully implement the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, then Washington may proceed with its announced plan to deploy 60 percent of its naval assets in the region under its pivot-to-Asia policy. The EDCA would treble rotations of US forces in the country, and give them access to several military bases.

Now, is all that reason enough for China to put missiles, planes and radar jammers on three small islands?

Just to be very clear: the foregoing discussion is meant to explain — but not justify — Beijing’s deployment of island bases, warplanes and missiles in the South China Sea.

And besides securing its shipping, there are other reasons for China’s militarization of the South China Sea, from asserting its regional supremacy, just as the US did in the Americas in the 19th century under the 1823 Monroe Doctrine; to addressing the PLA’s main naval challenge of being hemmed in by the Japanese, Philippine and Indonesian archipelagos — all US allies — the so-called First Island Chain.

But the naval threat to Chinese shipping is more than enough reason to brave global opprobrium to put up missiles in the Spratlys. Now, what should the Philippines do?

How to secure our ships

First, President Duterte may wish to call the National Security Council, which may include not just the Cabinet and defense officials, but also congressional leaders and former presidents.

With the NSC meeting the national leadership can achieve two imperatives: discuss security issues in confidence, and get everyone behind the chosen action points.

By contrast, the public hearing on the Chinese missiles urged by some senators, while grabbing TV publicity for those due for reelection next May, would only serve to publicize hugely sensitive security deliberations and information. It would also heighten partisan divisions, denying the nation the leadership unity needed to deal with China.

Second, the NSC may wish to consider one military option: acquiring anti-ship missiles and anti-aircraft systems, as urged by this column < http://www.manilatimes.net/defend-seas-get-missiles-not-ships/383395/ >. Then, if our ships are targeted by China, we can retaliate against its vessels, thousands of which sail between China and Luzon — well within missile range.

Now, if China doesn’t mean to threaten our ships with its missiles, then its shipping should not fear our rockets.

At the same time, our projectiles, with a range encompassing the 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone, can deter intruders in our EEZ.

Third, the Philippines must forge a joint defense agreement among Southeast Asian nations around the South China Sea. Under the accord, if a country’s ships are attacked by China, the alliance blocks Chinese shipping in waters within range of their forces.

This purely defensive agreement would be far preferable to Beijing than getting Uncle Sam and its Quadrilateral allies to defend Asean.

Now, which is the best response to Chinese reclamation and militarization — diplomatic protests Beijing will just ignore, US forces sure to be targeted by the PLA, or our own missiles and mutual neighborly defense?