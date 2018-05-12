If South China Sea conflict is a charade, then your guess on where it’s going is as bad as mine

“Attack where your enemy is not prepared, appear where you are not expected.” Sun Tzu, The Art of War

I QUOTE Sun Tzu for starters because I am intrigued by the way both China and the US seem to be bracing themselves for a heightening of the conflict over the South China Sea. China has been building forward military bases for its protection and the US ceaselessly conducting naval exercises in the region together with Australia with the announced intention of upholding freedom of navigation.

What the two countries are doing just strike me as quite contrary to Sun Tzu who preaches: “Let your plans be as dark as night and cannot be fathomed, and when you move, strike like thunder.”

If Chinese build-up of military bases in the Spratlys and elsewhere in the South China Sea are part of its war preparations against the US, then the move is too obvious for comfort. It must serve some other purpose.

What that purpose is, I take from China first.

Just to cite one example, during the great encirclement campaign by the Kuomintang in 1934 aimed at annihilating the communist forces, Mao Zedong directed a sizeable contingent of his men to go southward, making it appear that was where the main force was headed in escaping the Kuomintang vise. Actually, it was a ploy to divert the attack of the Kuomintang from the real movement headed northward. That movement was the historic Long March, as a result of which the bulk of Mao’s forces successfully evaded Chiang Kai-shek’s encirclement and reached its intended destination, Shiangxi province in China’s northwest. From there the communists eventually launched Mao Zedong’s strategy of surrounding the cities through the countryside. The rest is history.

On the other hand, the tide of World War 2 turned completely against the Nazis with the historic D-Day, the implementation of a plan codenamed Operation Overlord for the Allies’ retaking of Normandy in 1944. Once Normandy was liberated, the Germans were thrown on the run until they were defeated right in their own motherland.

How did the Allies achieve victory? By misleading the Germans into believing that the main Allied invasion would take place at Pas-de-Calais, the narrowest point of the English Channel between France and Britain. Among the deceptions undertaken by the Allies were the movement of fake equipment, double agents, bogus radio transmissions, and the positioning of a phantom army commanded by the legendary General George Patton in England, directly across the Pas-de-Calais.

Just the other day, an angry mob led by the League of Students of the Philippines conducted a rally in front of the Chinese consulate protesting Chinese cruise missile emplacements in disputed islands in the Spratlys. They burned a Chinese flag.

China’s missiles in the South China Sea have put the United States and Australia in a difficult position. Anne Barker of ABC News reported the alarm over the extent to which China’s island-building in the contested region has gone: “For the first time, according to the US CNBC network, China has stationed missiles on three outposts in the Spratlys — Fiery Cross Reef, Subi Reef and Mischief Reef — which lie between Vietnam and the Philippines.”

According to the report, the White House has warned there will be short and long-term consequences if China continues its militarization of the South China Sea. “The US is arguably the only nation with the power and motive to stop China’s military expansion in the area.”

What I wish to point out is that in war, not all that is apparent is real, like the faked southward movement of the Long March in 1934 or the popularly perceived invasion by the Allies of Pas-de-Calais.

In fact, Sun Tzu preaches, all wars are deceptions. Need we really go that deep down in history? The April 13 US cruise missile strikes at Syria could prove to be a classic example. Syria expected those strikes to be coming from the US destroyer Donald Cook which sailed into the Mediterranean Sea after President Trump announced he would be ordering them. Not a single missile was fired from the Donald Cook that morning of April 13, but more than100 came flying in, blasting Damascus.

The US navy destroyer was the ruse. The reality was, said reports, a US submarine in the depths of the Mediterranean from which the missiles were fired and did Syria in. I would not say that either. No evidence to prove it. At least nothing that I know of.

The same thing can be happening in the South China Sea. The US sail-bys and naval exercises with Australia ostensibly to promote the idea of freedom of navigation or the military build-up of China in an effort at national defense are, for all we know, simply smokescreens for the real battle each is planning to wage ultimately according to each other’s war agenda. What that battle is, like I said early on, your guess is as bad as mine.

But there are reliable indicators. In a span of less than two years, the Philippines has become the beneficiary of of Chinese economic assistance, infrastructure development funds and business investments and loans commitments already amounting to $25 million.

Why won’t China invade the Philippines? I can only venture one guess. And this one is still from Sun Tzu. “The best general is one who wins a war without fighting a battle.”

The volume of economic assistance by China to the Philippines – which in fact includes assurances that the loan packages are not what US mouthpieces prattle around as debt traps – illustrates just the kind of war China intends to fight over the long term through President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative. The BRI has been succeeding not just in neighbor Asean but also the world over.

By admission of world expert economists, China has dislodged America as the reigning world economic power.The recent threat of President Trump to increase tariff on imports from China can only amount to the last spasms of an ogre on the throes of death.

War will not be fought between the US and China in the South China Sea. It has been fought way too much already in world markets – with China winning without firing a single shot.