Ifugao craft weaves success in country’s premier exhibit

From a simple basket venture in Ifugao, Mayat-an Handicrafts has grown to be a widely successful bags and handicrafts business in the Philippines and abroad.

Since 2000, the company has brought to premiere trade show Manila FAME (Furnishing and Apparel Manufacturers’ Exchange) International widely distinct bags and wallets that evoke a contemporary design with a native feel.

Owner and founder Rovilyn Mayat-an said that their promise is new products every six months with their every participation in the popular lifestyle and design event.

“We have always prioritized our participation in the show because the success of the company lies with Manila FAME,” she said.

“For this edition, we are launching a collection of new woven rice urns that we believe will be a hit among our buyers,” she added.

Now fully based in Baguio City, Mayat-an Handicrafts boasts a lineup of highly distinguishable products made from a combination of woven wild bamboo baskets and cloth—all meticulously handwoven and treated to meet quality standards. The company currently exports to a number of international buyers from across Japan and the US.

The native-grown company employs more than 300 women and out-of-school youth from various communities in the country’s summer capital. Looms are provided to women so they can weave in the comforts of their own homes, while young workers are given flexible working hours to pursue higher education.

“It is my advocacy to help our surrounding communities. I want to provide women with the opportunity to challenge themselves and support their own families,” said the woman leader of 13 years.

She intoned that by teaching young people about weaving, it’s also basically preserving Ifugao craft.

“We are introducing it to another generation who will then teach it to the next,” she added.

To be held on October 20 to 22 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila and the Philippine Trade and Training Center in Pasay City, the 66th edition—just like in previous years—offers a vast selection of exquisite products, such as furniture, home accents, and fashion accessories from the country’s best artisans and designers.