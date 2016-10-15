Ifugao power project seeks DENR clearance

SN Aboitiz Power-Ifugao (SNAP-Ifugao) has sought an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) following the conduct of public hearings in connection with the proposed Alimit Hydroelectric Power Plant (Alimit HEPP) in Ifugao.

SNAP Chief Operating Officer Joseph Yu said the Alimit HEPP project is composed of the Alimit Dam, Reservoir and a 120-megawatt power plant; and the Olilicon HEPP composed of the Ibulao Weir, Pond, Diversion tunnel and a 20-MW power plant.

These power projects will be located in the municipalities of Aguinaldo, Lagawe, Lamut, and Mayoyao in the province of Ifugao.

Yu said the hearings on the proposed Alimit HEPP is an important part of the requirements to secure an ECC from the DENR.

“The hearings were held for community members to learn more about the projects and raise concerns on social and environmental impacts which will be part of the basis for DENR’s review or recommendations for improvements of the proponent’s environmental study,” Yu said.

He said concerns discussed during the hearings included irrigation supply, river health and biodiversity.

SNAP held the hearings in the four municipalities to be affected by the project. These are Lagawe on September 27, Lamut on September 28, Mayoyao on October 10 and Aguinaldo on October 11.

The company said a total of 1,226 community members attended the proceedings facilitated by the DENR’s Environmental Management Bureau.

“We learned a lot from the local government units, communities and indigenous people groups over the course of these public hearings and we are thankful for their participation,” Yu said

He said that as a responsible developer, SNAP values the peoples’ inputs.

“We will factor these [inputs]as we review the final design and mitigation plans for the project to minimize impact,” Yu said.

Mandated by the Department of Energy and company shareholders, SNAP is completing its feasibility study requirements as part of the conditions of energy contracts granted in 2014.

The project is also undergoing the Free Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) process, a separate permitting process required for the protection of indigenous peoples’ rights.