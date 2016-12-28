Ifugao town bans firecrackers

THE municipal government of Asipulo in Ifugao province has banned firecrackers as part of its campaign for a safe New Year celebration. In a memorandum, Mayor Armando Domilod directed all business owners in the town to refrain from selling any kind of firecracker and instead become part of the campaign for a zero accident New Year celebration. He said he issued the memorandum to avoid possible accidents that firecrackers can cause to people and property. “The retailing or selling of firecrackers is not included in the permit obtained from the municipal government,” Domilod added.