Ifugao town puts up P50K reward for PAF officer’s killer

LAGAWE, Ifugao: The municipal council passed a resolution authorizing a P50,000 cash reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the killing of retired Philippine Air Force officer Col. Oscar Ibarra Jr., a biking enthusiast of Bagabag town in Nueva Vizcaya who visited Asipulo town on February 14. Ibarra was advised by police authorities to avoid going farther from the Poblacion after a recent encounter between the New People’s Army and the Philippine Army. He, however, proceeded to the clash site and was shot. “We are appealing to the public that may have any information to surface and give the needed information in the name of truth and concern for the safety and honor of the Asipulo people,” members of the municipal council said in the resolution.