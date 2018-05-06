Iglesia Ni Cristo breaks Guinness record for largest number of people to form sentence

THE Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) or Church of Christ on Sunday bagged the Guinness World Record for the largest number of participants to form a sentence during its charity walk event at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

About 23,235 participants were clad in various colors to form the sentence: “Proud to be a member of Iglesia Ni Cristo”.

According to Guinness adjudicator Paulina Sapinska, the participants had beaten previous record-holder India, which formed the sentence “you can you will” with 16,550 students in August 10, 2016 in celebration of World Youth Day.

The INC’s feat was achieved during its Worldwide Walk to Fight Poverty also happening simultaneously in 43 other countries across 18 time zones.

As of 10 a.m., Supt. Erwin Margarejo, Manila Police District (MPD) spokesperson, estimated the crowd at 1.5 million who walked 1.6-kilometers (km) from the Cultural Center of the Philippines up to Salas St. along Roxas Boulevard.

About 700 policemen from the Southern Police District and 200 personnel from the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) were deployed to secure the area.

The walk, which started at 6 a.m. in Manila, is also being held simultaneously in Davao Oriental, Abra, Bicol, Albay, Benguet, Aurora, Pangasinan, Calamian, Quezon province, and Iloilo.

INC members are also participating in designated sites in 43 other countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

With the event, the group said that it would attempt to hold four other official Guinness titles: the largest picture mosaic formed by people, most nationalities in a charity walk, the largest charity walk in a single venue, and even break its own record for largest charity walk across multiple venues which it previously held in 2014.

The Guinness Book of World Records recognized the INC’s first Worldwide Walk in 2014 as the largest charity walk across multiple venues held in 24 hours, with the participation of 519,221 individuals in 129 sites in 16 countries.