Iglesia Ni Cristo sets goals for 2017

The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC), with Executive Minister Eduardo Manalo, recently launched its annual theme that will guide its programs and activities for this year. “We chose and agreed on the guiding principle Onwards to Further Victories in the Works of the Church. The realization of all our goals for 2017 is placed on the able hands of Brother Eduardo through the continuous launching and implementation of many programs lined up for the year,” said INC General Auditor Glicerio Santos Jr. The INC also commemorated the birthday of its late Executive Minister Eraño Manalo through the Lingap sa Mamamayan activity at the Muslim Compound in Barangay Culiat, Tandang Sora, Quezon City last December 23, 2016. The Lingap sa Mamamayan is one of INC’s leading public service programs.

Jing Villamente