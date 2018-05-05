Iglesia seeks to break own Guinness record

THE Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) will lead a charity walk against poverty on Sunday and is hoping to break its world record for the largest charity walk across multiple venues held in 24 hours that it set four years ago.

“The joint effort of INC members across the globe is one of many international campaigns of the INC’s sociocivic programs under the leadership of INC Executive Minister Eduardo Manalo to strengthen the bond between the congregations of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) and the communities in which they serve,” the group said in a statement on Friday.

INC will hold its second “Worldwide Walk” to Fight Poverty simultaneously in 358 areas in 44 different countries on Sunday.

The Guinness Book of World Records recognized the INC’s first Worldwide Walk in 2014 as the largest charity walk across multiple venues held in 24 hours, with the participation of 519,221 individuals in 129 sites in 16 countries.

The proceeds were donated to the victims of the Super Typhoon “Yolanda”.

INC General Auditor Glicerio B. Santos Jr. expects this record to be surpassed given that the number of sites has doubled in twice as many countries.

“More importantly—since voluntary contributions by INC members will go to the beneficiaries of the activity—a greater number of participants means that we will be able to raise more funds for the different livelihood, food and medical assistance programs the church has organized in impoverished communities around the world,” said Santos.

Santos said proceeds of the second Worldwide Walk would be used to support INC-led programs, including the self-sustaining resettlement communities in the Philippines and 22 eco-farming sites such as the one recently established in Ladybrand, South Africa.

The Worldwide Walk in Metro Manila will start at 4 a.m. in front of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) along Roxas Boulevard.

The Manila Police District Traffic Enforcement Unit (MPD-TEU) released a traffic advisory on Friday announcing the closure of some roads that would be affected by the INC event.

Supt. Erwin Margarejo, MPD spokesman, said a rerouting scheme would be implemented as early as 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The affected roads include the east and westbound lanes of P. Burgos, both lanes of Finance Road, east and westbound lanes of T.M. Kalaw, westbound lane of President Quirino Avenue, north and southbound lanes of

Bonifacio Drive, and north and southbound lanes of Roxas Boulevard.

Under the re-routing plan:

* All vehicles coming from three bridges (Mc Arthur, Quezon and Jones) intending to use the southbound lane of Roxas Boulevard shall go straight to Taft Avenue to point of destination.

* Light vehicles coming from the northern portion of Manila utilizing the southbound lane of Roxas Boulevard shall turn left to A. Soriano, right to Magallanes Drive, right to P. Burgos to point of destination.

* Vehicles from Ayala Bridge to Roxas Boulevard shall turn left to Taft Avenue.

* All vehicles coming from the southern portion of Manila intending to use the northbound lane of Roxas Boulevard shall use F. B. Harrison Street, straight to Mabini Street, then right to Quirino Avenue.

* Vehicles utilizing the westbound lane of UN Avenue and the westbound lane of Quirino Avenue shall turn right or left to Taft Avenue.

The Worldwide Walk is a charitable activity organized by INC to give emphasis on poverty being a global problem while pressing the public to take considerable action.

The INC describes itself on its website as “a Christian religion whose primary purpose is to serve and worship the Almighty God based on His teachings recorded in the Bible. It is not a denomination or sect. It is neither affiliated to any federation or religious bodies nor itself an assembly of smaller churches or religious organizations.”

The INC was founded by Felix Y. Manalo in 1914, according to its website.

Manalo died in 1963 and was succeeded by his son, Eraño.

Following the death of Eraño Manalo, his son Eduardo took over the reins of what is now considered as one of the most influential churches in the Philippines, whose block vote during elections has been sought after by political candidates.

The INC maintains nearly 7,000 congregations and missions grouped into 142 ecclesiastical districts in 143 countries and territories in the six inhabited continents of the world, according to its website.

with KIM MALAIT