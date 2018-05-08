Iglupas, Capadocia seal title rematch in Pinamalayan Open

Top seed Khim Iglupas warded off Clarice Patrimonio, 6-4, 6-3, while No. 4 Marian Capadocia dominated second seed Aileen Rogan, 6-3, 6-1, to arrange a second straight title face-off in the PPS-PEPP Pinamalayan Open Tennis Championships at the Bahaghari Tennis Club in Oriental Mindoro on Tuesday.

Iglupas, 19, fought back from 3-4 down in the opening frame with a sweep of next three then broke away from a 2-2 game in the second by racking up the next three games to complete the straight-set victory in women’s singles of the event sponsored by Gov. Alfonso Umali Jr.

The 18-minute romp likewise put the Iligan City ace on track for a payback against Capadocia, who upended her in a thrilling 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(5) finale in last week’s Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Mac’s Crankit Open at the PCA courts.

But Capadocia also primed herself up for a crack at a third straight championship as she overpowered Rogan in their side of the semis duel in the event backed by Palawan Pawnshop and held in partnership with the provincial government of Oriental Mindoro with board member Butch Buenaventura as event coordinator. She took the first three games then broke back in the seventh game before holding serve in the ninth.

The 22-year-old find from Antique sustained her charge in the second set, winning the first four games then breaking Rogan in the seventh game to clinch the match and zero in on the top P20,000 purse.

“Fans are in for another exciting duel between the country’s top two players with Marian aiming for a repeat and Khim raring to get even. The battle for the men’s crown is also tipped to go down-to-the-wire with (Johnny) Arcilla and (Jeson) Patrombon staying on collision course,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

The top seeded Arcilla and No. 2 Patrombon also lined themselves up for another title duel in the men’s singles after the former thumped Mark Alcoseba, 6-2, 6-2, for a semis clash with reigning PCA Open champion Bryan Otico, who trampled Fritz Verdad, 6-1, 6-2.

Patrombon, who repulsed Arcilla in the Mac’s Crankit Open finals, ripped Dheo Talatayod, 6-3, 6-1, in the quarters for a face-off with Vicente Anasta, who foiled Noel Damian, 4-6, 7-6(2), 10-7.

Capadocia, who also won a doubles plum with Omani star Fatma Al Nabhani in Bahrain last March, is actually gunning for a third straight local crown, counting her triumph in the Brookside Open last month.

Iglupas and Capadocia also moved to the semis in the mixed doubles with the former teaming up with Johnny Arcilla to beat John Altiche-Shaimae Gitalan, 6-4, 6-2, and the latter partnering with Patrombon to dispose of Joseph Arcilla-Gennifer Pagente, 6-4, 6-3.

Patrombon and Capadocia will next face Otico-Shaira Rivera, who routed Anasta-Rogan, 6-1, 6-1, while Arcilla and Iglupas will take on Fritz Verdad-Patrimonio, a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Mark Alcoseba-Patricia Velez.