Ignoring the public

ON Dec. 21, 2018, Monte Oro Resources & Energy Inc. reduced the number of common shares it owns in Apex Mining Co. Inc. (APX) after selling 9.597 million common shares at P1.48 each and 661 common shares at P1.49 each.

As of Oct. 16, 2017, Monte Oro owned 564,730,109 APX common shares, or 9.068 percent of 6,227,887,491 outstanding APX common shares, according to a public ownership report (POR). Its sale of a total of 9,597,661 APX common shares reduced its holdings to 555,132,448 APX common shares, or 8.914 percent.

The same POR showed that, aside from Monte Oro, Apex Mining has four other significant stockholders. These are Prime Metroline Holdings Inc., 2,511,329,207 common shares, or 40.324 percent; Lakeland Village Holdings Inc., 474,613,599 common shares, or 7.621 percent; Devoncourt Estates Inc., 423,904,339 common shares, or 6.807 percent; and A. Brown Co. Inc., 310,729,698 common shares, or 4.989 percent.

The five significant stockholders combined for ownership of 4,285,306,952 APX common shares, or 68.808 percent. Their holdings, including those owned by other insiders led by seven members of the board, and those held by three banks, totaled 4,411,381,832 AP common shares, or 70.833 percent.

The rest of its outstanding common shares, according to Apex Mining belong to public stockholders whom it credited with 1,816,505,659 common shares, or 29.167 percent.

10% stockholder

As of Dec. 1, 2017, Standard Life Aberdeen Plc. owned 404,925,028 common shares, or 10.306 percent of 3,929,090,393 outstanding common shares of the Bank of Philippine Islands (BPI).

As a 10-percent stockholder, Standard Life is required to disclose its trades. In December, it filed an ownership report showing it to have engaged in 13 trades – 14 including its acquisition of four BPI common shares on Dec. 21, 2017. Of the 13 transactions, 10 and three trades were marked “D,” for “disposed” and “A” for “acquired,” respectively.

Standard Life sold 8,297,810 BPI common shares and bought 187,040 BPI common shares. Its last acquisition was on Dec. 29, 2017 when it bought 131,800 BPI common shares at P108.06 per share, slightly increasing to 396,814,258 the number of BPI common shares it held. Its remaining holdings in the bank will earn it P357,132,382 in the form of dividends, which BPI will pay on Jan. 19, 2018.

From its own filing posted on the website of the Philippine Stock Exchange, public investors may learn that BPI pays dividends of P0.90 per common share semi-annually. Translated, this means the bank spends P7,072,362,707 in paying holders of 3,929,090,393 BPI common shares.

As of Dec. 31, 2017, BPI reported a surplus of P98.602 billion, which is 2.508 times its outstanding capital of 39.308 billion shares. At the stock’s closing price of P110 on Jan. 3, 2018, Standard Life registered a paper gain of P1.94, or 1.759 percent of its acquisition price of P108.06 per BPI common share.

Due Diligencer’s take

Apex Mining listed the public as among its significant stockholders. However, like other listed companies, it also does not allow outsiders to elect even one of their own representative to the board.

Apparently, Apex Mining prefers to appoint independent directors, instead of tolerating the presence of the public inside the boardroom.

As holders of 1,816,505,659 APX common shares, the public stockholders should have been entitled to two directors on the board. Instead, Apex Mining named two independent directors to occupy the two seats that should have belonged to the company’s public stockholders.

A member of the seven-person board of Apex Mining gets elected to the board either as nominees of the majority stockholders, or owners. By dividing 1,816,505,659 by 889,698,213, the result is 2.048, which refers to the number of seats the public stockholders should have elected to the board.

The mathematical computation division as applied to Apex Mining does not translate to reality. In fact, with the increase to 20 percent from 10 percent of the public float required of listed companies, the public stockholders should have doubled their nominees to the board, not only of Apex Mining, but also of other listed but not public companies.

Due Diligencer has been asking SEC officials to require listed companies to let outsiders gain a peek into the board. After all, public investors are responsible for enabling business owners to list their company shares on the PSE board.

Will the SEC ever recognize the role of the public in making companies listed, if not public? Just asking.

