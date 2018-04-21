IJGA, Nick Faldo unveil new training center

Six-time major winner Nick Faldo presided over a ribbon-cutting ceremony for International Junior Golfer Academy’s Performance Training Center Monday, at the IJGA headquarters in Bluffton.

IJGA recently underwent a $2 million building renovation turning a 20,000 sq. ft. horse barn into a state-of-the-art indoor training facility for junior golfers.

Under the direction of British PGA Master Professional and IJGA Director of Golf, Jonathan Yarwood oversees golf instruction for IJGA’s international juniors. The new facility includes indoor hitting bays, short game area and a performance studio, which houses the Swing Catalyst Force Plate equipment.

Golf-centric technical equipment such as TrackMan, BodiTrak, K-Vest and SAM PuttLab provide players with immediate feedback on swing analytics.

Outdoors, construction has recently begun on an 18-hole, 9-green, par-3 “Challenge Course” and St. Andrews Links style “Himalayas” putting green located on the grounds of IJGA’s Old Carolina campus.

Faldo hosted a special golf clinic for IJGA students and the general public prior to the grand opening. The three-time Masters champion, RBC Heritage winner, CBS and Golf Channel announcer demonstrated a variety of distance shots and short-game techniques which helped him achieve success throughout his career.

TNS