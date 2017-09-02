UP Ikot Cup 2 takes off Sept. 2

The UP Ikot Cup 2 goes full swing on September 30 at the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in General Trias, Cavite.

Organized by the University of the Philippines (UP) Epsilon Chi Fraternity and UP Alumni Engineers, the tournament is open to public with a listing fee of P3,900.

The fee is inclusive of green fee, breakfast, lunch, raffle ticket and giveaways.

The first 50 golfers to register will get a custom-made State U lightweight and waterproof golf bag.

On-course registration at the Aoki and Norman courses begins at 5:30 a.m. while the shotgun tee off starts at 8 a.m. Players will be scored based on individual stroke play using a System 36 format.

The tournament is in cooperation with UP Barkada and will benefit the UP Engineering Scholars and the Epsilon Chi Health and Fitness Center.

For inquiry, call 09272380131.