Ilagan City gears up for 12th SEA Youth Athletics

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela: Preparations are underway for the 12th Southeast Asian Youth Athletics Championships set to be held at Ilagan City Sports Complex on March 27 to 29.

Paul Bacungan, Ilagan City information officer, said that Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) president Philip Juico and City Mayor Evelyn Diaz have met and discussed preparations to ensure the successful holding of the athletics meet here.

Bacungan said that local officials are glad that the city was chosen by PATAFA to be the venue of the event, it is also a perfect opportunity to showcase the tourist sports in the city to the delegates.

He said the delegates will come from Brunei, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Timor Este, China, Japan and some countries from Middle East.

The city sports complex was chosen to be the venue considering the presence of modern facilities that can be used by the athletes.

Last year, the sports facility was also the venue of the Cagayan Valley Regional Athletic Association (CAVRAA) sports meet.

Aside from preparing for the sports facility, security plans are also being discussed to ensure the safety of the delegates.

PNA