Ilagan, Magcalayo shine in Manila Southwoods Invitational

Marty Ilagan and Jolo Magcalayo registered a gross score of 114 to claim the overall lowest gross plum during the Manila Southwoods Invitational tournament held last March 21 to 24 at the Manila Souhtwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite.

The member-guest team of Imelda Yu and So Han Uy shared the top honors after clinching the overall net trophy with 129 net points.

In Division 1, the champion duo of Art Zuluaga and Eric Tensuan posted 128-net aggregate to edge out first runner-up Claire Ong and Issa Lorenzo who scored 124 points.

Division 2 champion John Cope and Jim Wagner finished with a 126 net and won by four strokes over second placer Hyun Jung Park and Lim Mi Jin (123).

The tandem of Andrew Duerme and Francis Monedero, on the other hand, topped the third division with 127 points and won by lower handicap index of 21.7.

Johnny Violeta and Nicolas Magpantay finished second with 128 points in Division 3.

The duo of Connie Mamaril and Gilda Medestomas sizzled with 123 net points to win via countback against Gaelle Chan and Johnny Shew.

Wilbert Young and Romerico Serrano had 122 net points to win the guests and sponsors championship trophy. Alfredo De Vera and Roderick Casquejo finished second with 124 points.