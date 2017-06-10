Iligan City strengthens security

ILIGAN City intensified its security after the Armed Forces of the Philippines released a cellphone video presumably taken by a member of the Maute Group of the terrorists’ plan to attack the urban center after sowing terror in Marawi City.

Considered the seat of Islam in the Philippines, Marawi, the capital of Lanao del Sur, is only 37.9 kilometers or one hour and six minutes ride to Lanao del Norte’s metropolitan hub, which is predominantly Christian.

As experienced by this correspondent on Thursday on the way to Caga­yan de Oro from Tubod, Lanao del Norte it took three to four hours to get to Gate 1 of the National Steel Corp. from Maria Cristina Bridge as all passengers were required to register in a logbook.

Drivers of public utility vehicles waited for their passengers at Station 2, while all vehicles were subjected to inspection at Station 1. Those with crucifixes on their windshield go through less hassle as it means that the owner of the vehicle is a Christian.

Meanwhile, internally displaced persons or IDPs from Marawi City have flocked to evacuation centers in Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte.

The provincial government and other agencies like the Department of Social Welfare and Development expect more evacuees to take temporary shelter with their relatives and at designated evacuation centers throughout the province.