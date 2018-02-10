Iligan mayor wants IDPS’ return to Marawi

ILIGAN CITY: Mayor Celso Regencia said he expects all internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the four evacuation centers here out by February 15 after giving notice to the provincial officials of Lanao del Sur and Marawi City. Regencia said he never suggested that they go back to the Ground Zero area but “the Provincial Capitol in Marawi is a large area that could accommodate IDPs while they wait for the completion of the temporary shelters,” he added. Regencia first set the deadline by January 31, the time when the Department of Health would terminate its services for the IDPs but Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra and Lanao del Sur Vice Gove. Mamintal Adiong Jr have asked for extension. The village chiefs of the four barangay (villages) where IDPs are still housed have also asked Regencia to facilitate the pullout of IDPs so that the multi-purpose facilities can be cleaned and used for their official functions. Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development–Region 10, Task Force Bangon Marawi and Lanao del Sur LGU have decided to put up tents in identified evacuation sites in Marawi to absorb the IDPs leaving Iligan,” said Evelyn Madrio, DSWD operations center head. She said IDP families whose children are not studying in Iligan will be given priority in the Marawi tent shelters while DSWD–Region 12 will oversee the continuing relief intervention in Marawi and its Region 10 center in Iligan will provide food and non-food supplies.