Iligan officials start to serve suspension

ILIGAN CITY: The 12-member Sangguniang Panlungsod (city council), including the vice mayor here, started serving the Ombudsman’s 30-day suspension order after they allegedly confirmed and recognized the appointment of Mayor Celso Regencia in spite his being in jail for another offense.

Vice Mayor Jemar Vera Cruz said they ceased to function as members of the city council on Thursday, January 4 after Foster Anayron, Iligan City Interior and Local Government officer-in-charge, served the suspension notice on Wednesday.

Suspended without pay along with Vera Cruz were city councilors Samuel Huertas, Eric Capitan; Jesse Ray Balanay, Demosthenes Plando, Belinda Lim, Sorilie Christine Bacsarpa, Ian Uy, Rhandy Ryan Francis Ong, Barnard Pacaña, Petronilo Pardillo, Renato Ancis and Datu Diamla Rolando So-ong.

The order stemmed from the complaints of Jose Yambing Buot, Vicente Belmonte Jr. and Ruderic Marzo alleging that the city council passed a resolution that allowed Regencia to function as mayor while in prison.

In their counter affidavits dated December 15, 2016, the Sanggunian members cited the Ombudsman’s Joint Resolution on May 17, 2016 which dismissed the case of Usurpation of Authority and Grave Misconduct filed against Regencia for lack of evidence,.

However, the Ombudsman ruled that the city council members should be held liable for simple misconduct when they concurred in the mentioned appointments and recognized Regencia as mayor in violation of the Local Government Code of 1991.

Meanwhile, Rolly Cuizon, the vice mayor’s chief of staff said, “the implementation of the suspension order came in the time when five barangay [villages]were placed under a state of calamity because of typhoon Vinta after the main water pipeline was cut off, rendering residents in the area waterless.”

Vera Cruz said they will resume their regular duties on February 5.