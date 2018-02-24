Iligan tightens security amid terror threats

ILIGAN CITY: The police here is implementing tighter security measures in the entire city following intelligence reports that Iligan City is one of those targeted by elements of the Islamic State (IS).

Senior Insp. Leony Roy Ga, Iligan City Police Office (ICPO) director, said they installed checkpoints in strategic areas around the city to identify every passenger and vehicle coming into Iligan.

Police on mobile cars and motorcycles are also on standby near the checkpoints manned by police and elements of the 2nd Mechanized Brigade.

“We have just launched Task Force Kamagong Iligan in response to a national intelligence report on the terror threat in Mindanao,” Ga said.

The intelligence information reportedly mentions Iligan as one of the cities targeted by IS elements from Syria who are now being hunted by Interpol and Philippine authorities.

Included in the tighter security monitoring procedures are leaders and members of the religious sector traveling from Marawi to Iligan.

Aleem Ibrahim Saad Amate, president of the United Imam of the Philippines, said some religious leaders have their own security people who are not affiliated with any political organization like Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

“Not all Islamic religious leaders are influenced by ISIS,” said Amate.

Meanwhile, Peter Murphy, spokesman for the Coalition of Human Rights, who visited Marawi and Iligan said they want to closely look into the human rights situation in Northern Mindanao.

There are reports of internally displaced persons (IDPs) not receiving the care and support from the local and national agencies in Marawi, said Tindeg Ranaw spokesperson Aida Ibrahim.

“Many are still not well fed and many have not yet been receiving the proper shelter that the government has promised them,” Ibrahim added.

But Joint Task Force Ranao deputy commander Col. Romeo Brawner said, so far, the authorities have not yet received any formal human rights complaint in Marawi.