Iligan to impose 6-hour truck ban

Iligan City: Local authorities here over the weekend announced that they will impose a truck ban on major roads to ease the worsening traffic situation brought about by intensified security checkpoints in the city center.

According to Col. Alex Aduca, chief of the 4th Mechanized Infantry Batallion, cargo trucks are barred from entering the city starting this Monday from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. to ensure that office workers and students would not be late in going to their destinations.

“We recieved directives from the office of [Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff] General Eduardo Año to look for solutions to ease the heavy traffic. Aside from the morning truck ban, another three hours ban is imposed at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” Aduca said.

Another option that authorities intend to impose is rerouting using roads in the outlying towns of Linamon, Matungao and Tagoloan going to C3 Road in Hinaplanon, Iligan City.

The rerouting to these mountainous areas in Lanao del Norte and Iligan City were agreed upon during a series of consultations with various stakeholders.

“These roads are in the interior areas. If travellers would choose to avoid very heavy traffic, then using this alternative roads is advantageous,” Aduca said.

He pointed out that the alternative routes are being recommended since they are strictly enforcing the checkpoints so as not to compromise the security of the people in the area.

Local officials raised concern about the truck ban implementation because it could hamper the flow of goods especially frozen products and fish from Zamboanga, among other sources.

Lanao del Norte Gov. Imelda Dimaporo has ordered an information campaign prior the track- ban implementation so as not to disrupt business activities in the southern and northern areas of Mindanao.

“These cargo trucks regularly traverse the national highway of Lanao del Norte and Iligan City, so we need to inform them about this ban” Dimaporo said.

RAUL DINAPO