Iligan to seize houses sold by ‘Sendong’ beneficiaries

ILIGAN CITY: The local government here warned Typhoon “Sendong” beneficiaries of a government relocation project who reportedly sold their units that the full force of the law will be used and their houses confiscated from them if reports are proven true.

About 1,000 of the 1,700 units have reportedly been sold by beneficiaries of GK Bayanihan sa Iligan Village in Barangay Santa Elena, an inland area some three kilometers from Poblacion.

Most of the original beneficiaries were Christian Iliganons from the flood-ravaged areas who sold their units in 2016 but did not tell their buyers that they were not supposed to sell them.

The Office of Mayor Celso Regencia posted a warning, bearing his signature, that those who sold their housing units have violated the law and will be fined and face imprisonment.

The city government also warned illegal occupants to leave the units before these are padlocked.

Most of those who bought units were Maranao evacuees from the Marawi siege on May 23, 2017.

Alberto Samejon, an original beneficiary and community president, said he is worried in the event the city government padlocks the units.

“We are just civilians here without firearms and if a conflict happens, we the original beneficiaries, could be the victims of their anger and we are helpless [alluding to Maranaos who have firearms],” he said.

Kimaloden Abdullah one of those who bought a unit said he acquired the house for P90,000 in 2016 and has made improvements on it already.

“We did not receive any information that this was an illegal sale. We asked the seller if there was a problem and he said there was none,” Abdullah said.

The Task Force Bayanihan Village has approached Abdullah to warn him of being forced out of the unit if he does not voluntarily move out.

He said there was no deed of sale but questioned the manner in which the task force wanted him and other buyers to vacate their housing units immediately.

“The problem is where to find the seller of this house now that we are being forced to move out,” he added.

Abdullah urged the local government to resolve the situation in court but the Office of the Mayor said there is no need for a court order.

Jose Pantoja, city information officer, said it is the responsibility of the beneficiary to take care of the housing unit.

“When the government awarded the unit, Sendong beneficiaries signed an agreement to the effect that they will occupy the units and not sell it or they will be held liable for violation of Housing Act 7279,” Pantoja said.

The local government plans to award the illegally sold units to other typhoon survivors. A number of original beneficiaries have reportedly given up their units to the city, Pantoja added.

Sendong has caused massive damage in Mindanao in December 2011 and resulted in the death of 1,449 peope and an untold number of missing persons.