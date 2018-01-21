Iligan writers workshop now open to submissions

The Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT), the Mindanao Creative Writers Group and the Culture and Arts Studies Center are now accepting manuscripts for the 25th Iligan National Writers Workshop (INWW), to be held at the MSU-ITT in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte province, from May 28 to June 2.

Eighteen slots are available for writers who have attended regional writers workshops or creative-writing classes and whose works are unpublished. Six INWW alumni (INWW 1 to 5: 1998–2000) from across the regions are welcome to send their works-in-progress, along with a brief paper on their creative process.

Applicants may submit five poems; one one-act play, short story or creative nonfiction piece; or an excerpt of a novel-in-progress in Filipino, English, Cebuano, Waray, Hiligaynon, Kinaray-a, Akyanon, Chabacano, Maranao, Bukidnon, Higaunon and Tausug.

Except for manuscripts in Filipino and English, works submitted should have Filipino or English translations. Those submitting excerpts of novels should provide a one-page summary of the work. The general themes for works to be submitted this year are on folk traditions and/or our cultural heritage as part of nation-building, but are not confined to them.

Playwrights whose works are accepted in the INWW will sign a contract allowing the MSU-IIT resident theater company IPAG to have the first option to perform his/her work within three years upon acceptance of his/her work in the INWW. But, he/she retains copyright and has the right to have his/her work performed elsewhere within the same period.

Application forms can be downloaded at www.msuiit@g.msuiit.edu.com, or obtained by calling Hernenigildo M. Dico at 0917-7214697 or Miko Acebuche of the Culture and Arts Studies Center at (063) 222-4500. Complete information and photos must be attached to these forms. Failure to do so will disqualify the manuscripts.

Deadline is on February 15. All entries must be addressed to Dr. Christine F. Godinez-Ortega, 25th INWW Director.

The INWW is funded by the MSU-IIT and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).