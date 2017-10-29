I’ll just play my game – Calisaan

San Sebastian College-Recoletos’ main man Michael Calisaan will not change the way he plays as they face San Beda College in the final phase of the stepladder semifinals of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament

Back in the second round, San Beda head coach Boyet Fernandez reproved Calisaan for being “dirty.” The Red Lions won that match 76-65, against the Golden Stags.

Calisaan was meted unsportsmanlike foul (initially a disqualifying foul), for a hit on San Beda forward Javee Mocon during a rebound play.

Fernandez rebuked the Baste bruiser telling him, “not to destroy the other guys’ future.”

“Well, for me, that issue is closed already. Boyet did not respond (to my defense of Calisaan). He should also understand because he’s a player as well. He should know about hard work, (being a) fighter,” said San Sebastian coach Egay Macaraya.

“If you’re a fighter, a lot of people will like you especially in the game of basketball. It’s not about (being) dirty,” added the Stags’ second-year coach, who also said that such physicality is part of the game.

San Sebastian pummeled Jose Rizal University, 85-73, last Friday earning the right to face San Beda for the last finals berth. The two teams are set to collide anew at the resumption of the league’s playoffs on November 7, and Calisaan vows to still play his brand of game.

“I’ll just play my game. Whatever they may say against me, I’ll take it,” said Calisaan, who finished with 13 points and eight rebounds in the Stags’ win against the Heavy Bombers.

“If it looks dirty to them, I can do nothing about it. But for me, I’m just doing my job on the court,” said the fourth year forward.

Calisaan stressed that he just wants to focus on the Stags’ goal this season.

“We’re excited because we’re just one win away from the Finals. Our target is to become the champions,” said Calisaan.

“Our next game will be hard. We weren’t able to win against San Beda in the eliminations so we’ll prepare hard.”

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA