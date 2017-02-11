Illarramendi stunner moves Sociedad fourth

MADRID: Asier Illarramendi’s brilliant 25-yard strike just after the hour mark saw Real Sociedad leapfrog Atletico Madrid into fourth in La Liga with a 2-1 win at Espanyol on Friday (Saturday in Manila).

Despite losing top scorer Willian Jose to an early injury, the visitors capitalised on a bright start when Carlos Vela slotted home Inigo Martinez’s fine through ball.

Hernan Perez’s solo run and finish brought Espanyol level before half-time.

However, former Watford coach Quique Sanchez Flores’s side fell to a first home defeat since September when Illarramendi took aim and blasted into the top corner.

Sociedad move two points ahead of Atletico, who host Celta Vigo on Sunday, in the final Champions League place but remain two points adrift of third-placed Sevilla.

League leaders Real Madrid and Barcelona are in action on Saturday when they travel to Osasuna and Alaves respectively.

AFP