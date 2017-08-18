Illegal firearms seized in Cebu

ABOUT 50 illegally-manufactured firearms worth P200,000 were seized from a businessman who was arrested in Danao, Cebu on Thursday. Cebu Police Provincial Office Director Eric Noble said Romel Pinote of Barangay Suba was arrested through a search warrant for his illegal firearms business. Provincial Intelligence Branch Chief Supt. Joie Yape Jr., who led the operation, said Pinote is financing the illegal manufacture of firearms, locally known as paltik. Danao has been known to be producing illegal firearms since 1991. Recovered from Pinote were 11 .38 caliber revolvers; 14 .45 caliber pistols; six .9mm Black Widow knockoffs and 19 .22 caliber Black Widows. Also seized were 33 magazine clips for .45 caliber, eight magazine clips for .9mm, and 20 pairs of hand grips for .45 caliber. The suspect denied he was into manufacturing of firearms, saying he only do the finishing touches and offer it to buyers.