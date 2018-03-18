Illegal fishing threatens PH food security—report

A REPORT released by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has revealed that unabated illegal and unregulated fishing continues to pose a threat to food security in the Philippines.

Vince Cinches, Oceans Campaigner for Greenpeace Southeast Asia-Philippines, cited the BFAR-Fisheries Protection and Law Enforcement Group’s recorded 649 apprehensions of illegal fishing practices in 2016 and 2017.

According to the BFAR, the highest recorded violations included unauthorized fishing, intrusion of commercial fishing vessels within municipal waters, dynamite fishing, use of illegal and active fishing gears in municipal waters such as “hulbot-hulbot” (Danish seine) and bottom trawling and employment of unlicensed fishers.

The report was presented at the recently concluded Sustainable Seafood Week that Greenpeace organized together with civil society organizations.

Cinches said the event was part of efforts toward developing a National Food Policy, and part of a much larger global movement to allow oceans to recover for a climate-resilient, green and peaceful future.

He added that even years after the amended Fisheries Law was enacted, destructive and illegal commercial fishers continue to rob poor Filipinos of livelihood and cheap sources of protein.

“The data coming from the BFAR is very disturbing and shows that illegal fishing is a continuing threat to the country’s overall food security, and may defeat the efforts of various stakeholders to pursue sustainable seafood and fisheries,” Cinches said.

Worse, he added, commercial fishers are not just profiting from unsustainable fishing practices but also making hefty profits through unfair labor practices by employing unlicensed fisherfolk.

“With this, we urge the Duterte administration to prioritize the full enforcement of the Philippine Fisheries Law and take out identified threats to our people and the seas in order to tilt the balance in favor of small, decentralized and sustainable production of our food, and prevent fish from disappearing from our table, or at the very least from the plates of the majority of people who depend on the sea for sustenance,” Cinches said.