Illegal logs seized in La Union

TUBAO, La Union: Assorted illegal logs worth P165,390 were confiscated by Oplan Sita operatives in Tubao Junction, Barangay Francia Sur here on Thursday. Senior Insp. Juan Jharar Maggay, Tubao chief of police, identified Felipe de Vera, owner of the contraband of Barangay Malakanyang, San Carlos City, Pangasinan. Also arrested as his alleged accomplice were Nathan Arida, Melchor de Vera, Edwin de Vera, Jaime de Vera, Dante Cayabyab and Jay Birot, all of San Carlos City, who were onboard the truck (TPY 704) carrying the logs. Seized were 310 pieces of mahogany, g-melina and rain tree or acacia composed of 4,150 board feet. Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office-La Union head Florencio Garcia said charges for violation of the Forestry Reform Code of the Philippines will be filed against the suspects.