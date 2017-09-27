Illegal recruiter in Makati arrested

AN alleged illegal recruiter in Makati City was arrested after she was caught soliciting money for non-existent jobs abroad, police said.

The Philippine National Police Anti-Transnational Crime Unit (PNP-ATCU) set up a trap for Rosalie Martin Fadera, a resident from Pulo, San Rafael, Bulacan, at Walter Mart where an agent acting as a prospective client was engaging her services for work abroad.

Before the arrest, Fadera was seen soliciting P50,000 from the client.

The surveillance on Fadera stemmed from a complaint from five of her alleged victims who accused her of soliciting P100,000 each from them so that she could fix their recruitment to Japan.

The victims went to Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) to verify if Fadera was a legal recruiter and found out she was not. The PNP-ATCU also checked Fadera’s credentials and got the same results.

Fadera is detained at the PNP-ACTU where she would be charged with swindling under Article 3 of the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995 or Republic Act 8042. RJ CARBONELL