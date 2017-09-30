Saturday, September 30, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Illegal recruiter nabbed in Makati

    Illegal recruiter nabbed in Makati

    0
    By on Top Stories

    AN alleged notorious illegal recruiter who collected P100,000 placement fee from each applicant for jobs abroad was arrested in an entrapment in Makati City after five of her victims filed a complaint. Rosalie Martin Fadera of Pulo, San Rafael, Bulacan, was arrested by agents of the Philippine National Police’s Anti-Transnational Crime Unit (PNP-ATCU) at a grocery store while transacting with a poseur applicant. The complainants claimed that Fadera solicited P100,000 each from them for a job in Japan. However, a check with the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration showed that Fadera is not a licensed recruiter. She is currently detained at the PNP-ACTU facing charges for violation of the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995 and Estafa through swindling.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.