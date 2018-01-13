Illegally cut lumber seized in Santiago City

SANTIAGO CITY, Isabela: Forest products of more than 1,110 board feet assorted hardwood, believed to be from illegally cut timber in Barangay Dubinan West here were confiscated by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. The seized items include 16 pieces of Mayapis, 81 Melina and nine Acasia lumber including a circular table. Forester Rodrigo Cayaban of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office identified the owner as Leonardo Bruno of Diffun town in Quirino province. He said Bruno failed to produce documents and permits for the cutting of trees. A case for violation of Presidential Decree 705, also known as illegal logging law, is being prepared against Bruno.