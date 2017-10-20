Illegally traded cigarettes seized in NUEVA Ecija px store

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) confiscated 480 mastercases of illegally traded cigarettes from a store selling imported goods in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija. The Department of Finance (DoF) in a statement on Friday said, joint NBI and BIR operatives raided Collette’s PX Store and its warehouse, and found imported cigarettes with brands “Two Moon,” “RGD,” “Black Bat,” “Twin Star,” among others, without BIR tax stamps. It then ordered the closure of the establishment on Thursday as provided under the National Internal Revenue Code. The BIR was still determining the total value of the seized products, the DoF added.

