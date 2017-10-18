Illegitimate children’s claim to estate of their father

Dear PAO,

My sister is a single mother who has two children from her previous live-in partner. Although they were never married, her ex-partner signed his name in the birth certificate of their children. Despite this, he never gave support to his children with my sister and left them more than a decade ago. We recently found out that my sister’s former partner died in the province. We also found out that he became financially successful there, got married and even had a family of his own along with some pieces of property in the province. Now we are wondering if my sister’s children have any rights to claim their share from what was left by their father even if their mother was not married to him, and they haven’t seen him in a long time.

It appears from the details you have narrated that your sister’s children are illegitimate children of their father. Notwithstanding the fact that they are illegitimate children, they are still entitled to a share from the the pieces of property left by their father. This is because Article 887 of the Civil Code of the Philippines enumerates the list of compulsory heirs, which include illegitimate children, together with legitimate children, as among those

entitled to compulsory inherit from what was left by the deceased parent.

The law identifies as legitime the reserved portion of a deceased’s estate for his compulsory heirs (Art. 886, Civil Code of the Philippines). In other words, legitime is reserved for compulsory heirs, and it is from this portion of the deceased’s estate where illegitimate children, such as your sister’s children, can get their share from their parent’s estate.

It is also important to note that the law requires illegitimate children to duly prove their filiation with their deceased parent before they can be considered as compulsory heirs. (Art. 887, Id.) In your situation, since you mentioned that the ex-partner of your sister signed their children’s birth certificate, the requirement of proof of filiation is sufficiently established through this document. With this as their basis, they can legally claim their share from the pieces of property left by their deceased father.

Again, we find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net.