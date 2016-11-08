Ilocanos hail, Bayan-Bicol slams decision on Marcos burial at Libingan

The people of Ilocos Norte turned jubilant after hearing the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) dismissing the petition blocking the burial of former President Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB).

Marcos supporters arranged white candles in the form of “#Libing na” on Monday night which Arvin Gudoy of the Ilocos Norte Provincial Government Information office said was a display of oneness with those holding the ‘Illumin8′ vigil in front of the High Court on Padre Faura Street, Manila.

Student leader James Ceasar Ventura also led members of the Sirib Ilokano Kabataan Association (SIKA) in lining with candles a section of Apolinario Castro Street in front of the Ferdinand E. Marcos Memorial Stadium.

SIKA members said they supported the cause because they see the former President as “an inspiration and a hero” in addition to Marcos’ legal qualifications as a former President, World War II veteran, former Defense secretary, and recipient of the Medal of Valor.

On Facebook, people who voiced their support for the burial of Marcos at the LNMB also used hashtags like “#Illumin8,” “#PrayForPro8,” and “#YesToHealing”’ to share their own candle-lighting efforts in their homes.

Earlier urging the people to “just pray until the decision comes out,” Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos joined the march and vigil at the Supreme Court until Tuesday.

The marchers were joined by Ilocos Norte mayors Arsenio Agustin, Gladys Que, Sally Dupagen, Lariza Foronda and Edio Valenzuela.

Meanwhile, the Bayan chapter in Bicol strongly contested the SC decision, calling it a total disgrace to the country and disrespect to victims of martial law.

Vince Casilihan, Bayan-Bicol spokesman, in an interview with The Manila Times said the SC decision favoring the former strongman, “a plunderer and a murderer to be buried at LNMB is a shame and completely tarnishes the country’s history.”

“Allowing Marcos’ burial at LNMB will not heal the old wounds as this will only exacerbate the pains and sorrow of the martial law victims,” he added.

The group also held a candle-lighting activity at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Legazpi City’s Pinaglabanan monument in protest against the Supreme Court’s decision.