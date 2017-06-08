‘Ilocos 6’ seek bail before CA

The “Ilocos 6” or the six provincial officials of Ilocos Norte currently detained at the House of Representatives asked the Court of Appeals (CA) 4th Division on Thursday for temporary freedom.

Former Solicitor General Estelito Mendoza, lawyer for the petitioners, pleaded before the court to issue an order allowing his clients to post bail after the House of Representatives ignored the writ of habeas corpus and show cause order issued by the CA.

The Ilocos 6 have been detained since May 29 at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City for alleged refusal to shed light on alleged misuse of P66.45 million in tobacco funds to buy vehicles under the watch of Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos.

They are Pedro Agcaoili (Provincial Planning and Development Office chairman); Josephine Calajate (provincial treasurer); Evangeline Tabulog (provincial budget officer); and Provincial Treasurer’s Office staff–Eden Battulayan, Encarnacion Gaor and Genedine Jambaro.

The appellate court also issued a show-cause order to House Sergeant-at-Arms Roland Detabali to explain why he should not be cited in contempt after he failed to comply with the order to present before the court the detained persons.

Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Farinas, who led the congressional hearing on the tobacco tax, reportedly refused to release the detainees despite the petition for the issuance of a writ of habeas corpus before the appellate court.