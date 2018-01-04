Ilocos beach resort demonstrates sustainability

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union: For the third time, an Ilocos beach resort received the prestigious Gawad Amerika award as the most outstanding tourist destination in the Philippines this year, and for putting into place sustainable practices.

The Hannah’s Beach Resort and Convention Center in Barangay Balaoi, Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte, first received the award in 2014 and in 2015 for the second time.

On November 18, 2017, retired Colonel Ricardo Nolasco Jr., the owner of Hannah’s Beach Resort, received the Gawad Amerika award in a ceremony in Hollywood, California.

The Gawad Amerika Foundation (GAF) gave the award in recognition to the Hannah emerging as an international tourists’ destination in the Philippines.

GAF is a group of US-based Filipinos in California that was founded in 1996 and is supported by various American non-profit groups.

Charles Simbulan, GAF founder, cited that the success and remarkable achievements of Hannah’s Beach Resort, locally and internationally.

Nolasco said he was greatly overwhelmed when he received the award for the beach resort.

He said the award he received was the fruit of his all-out programs and initiatives in promoting tourism industry in the northernmost part of Ilocos Norte.

Environment management

In the past years, Hannah’s Beach Resort and Convention Center was also awarded by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Ilocos Region office as the “most outstanding individual initiative on environment management.”

The award was conferred by the DENR in recognition of Hannah’s noble efforts and accomplishments in ‘’bringing back the old glory of the environment thru various interventions for the environmental protection and flourishing ecotourism industry thereby providing the community within livelihood and income generation for the barangay [village]and municipality.’’

Nolasco assured Hannah’s is continuously doing its shared vision to make Pagudpud the global tourism capital in the Philippines while achieving local and international recognition as the best, environment-friendly, year-round and sustainable resort destination of choice for local and international tourists.

He said Hannah’s is also promoting other tourist spots in Ilocos Norte to also support the tourism programs of the local, provincial and national government and the Department of Tourism. Hannah’s staff also puts effort to enjoin their guests to go out on a guided tour to see landmarks such as the historic Cape Bojeador Lighthouse, the Bangui Windmills, Patapat Viaduct, Agua Grande, Paraiso ni Anton, Kabigan Falls, Timmangtang Rock, and the Bantay Abot Cave.

PIA